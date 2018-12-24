

The Canadian Press





ANCASTER, Ont. -- A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a fight erupted following a soccer game in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart says the fight broke out shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night between members of rival soccer teams and their supporters.

He says roughly 20 people were involved.

Stewart says the man allegedly brandished a knife at some point during the fight, and several people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Stewart identified the man as one of the soccer players, but did not release his name.

The man is now charged with one count of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.