It is going to be a snowy and cold start to the new year in Toronto and its surrounding areas.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory ahead of snow expected to arrive in Toronto and surrounding areas late Saturday afternoon.

“The snow will continue into Sunday with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible,” the federal weather agency said in its advisory.

“This snow is the result of a low-pressure system passing south of Lake Erie Saturday night. There is still uncertainty regarding the track of this system. Should the low-pressure system track farther south, the resulting snowfall amounts would be less.”

The region could see between five to 10 centimetres of snow, and it is expected to taper off Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions Saturday night and Sunday morning due to the snow.

It will be mainly cloudy on the first day of 2022 with a high of 5 C. However, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of -4 C in the evening.

On Sunday, temperatures will further plummet, only reaching a high of -5 C before falling to a low of -12 C.

For the start of the workweek, it will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of -3 C.