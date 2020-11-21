TORONTO -- A snowfall warning was in effect for Toronto on Sunday as the GTA saw its first blast of winter weather this season.

Environment Canada warned that total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm were possible in the region.

"The heaviest snowfall is generally expected north of Highway 401," the national weather agency said Sunday afternoon.

"As of 1 p.m., regional snowfall observations range from 8-11 cm across north Toronto and Brampton. As heavy snowfall is expected to continue for several more hours, these observations have prompted an upgrade to snowfall warning."

Environment Canada also warned of rapid accumulating snow in certain areas. There was less accumulation in areas near Lake Ontario due to wet snow.

Visibility was also reduced due to significant snowfall.

Const. Alex Li told CP24 Sunday evening that they have responded to at least 33 weather-related collisions since 9 a.m.

"We're urging motorists and the general public to again pay attention to the weather conditions," Li said. "They're constantly changing, and your driving behaviour should reflect that."

The snowfall warning ended shortly after 11 p.m.

On Monday, it'll be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Toronto will see a high of 5 C.