Snowfall north of the GTA could impact traffic Tuesday morning

Snowfall that has been hitting parts of southern Ontario since the weekend might affect traffic this morning.

Environment Canada says snow squall warnings for areas such as Barrie, Parry Sound, and Muskoka that were issued on Monday are to remain in effect until Tuesday.

The weather agency is asking locals to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for some southern parts of the province.