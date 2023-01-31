Snowfall north of the GTA could impact traffic Tuesday morning
Snowfall that has been hitting parts of southern Ontario since the weekend might affect traffic this morning.
Environment Canada says snow squall warnings for areas such as Barrie, Parry Sound, and Muskoka that were issued on Monday are to remain in effect until Tuesday.
The weather agency is asking locals to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Up to 25 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for some southern parts of the province.
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
Canada Post honours Chloe Cooley with stamp in time for Black History Month
A young Black woman who resisted her own enslavement in Queenston, Upper Canada, in the late 18th century is being honoured by Canada Post.
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in November as higher interest rates began to slow spending toward the end of the year.
Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead
Pakistani authorities scrambled Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country's deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.
Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence
Canada's financial intelligence agency is stepping up the fight against the illicit wildlife trade by taking aim at the criminals who reap big profits from the global racket.
Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine
A Russian company said it will offer five million roubles (US$72,000) in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture western-made tanks in Ukraine, after the Kremlin vowed Russian forces would wipe out any Western tanks shipped to Ukraine.
Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short
After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, François Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province. Many residents across Northern Quebec woke up to extreme cold warnings Tuesday morning.
Family of man killed while unlawfully detained in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. 'It is our understanding that the footage has been reviewed – and is extremely disturbing. But that is more reason to release the video footage immediately,' said the CCLA's Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.
London Plan takes its lumps as neighbours slam more infill developments
While Londoners have generally united behind The London Plan’s philosophy that the city must slow sprawl through intensification, delivering on that promise is fueling division.On Monday, a pair of higher-density developments became the latest test of council’s commitment to intensification.
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
Wind chill values dip to -22 C in London region
Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week. The thermometer will read much lower than average temperatures for this time of year in the London region, but the wind chill will be even colder.
Mike Schreiner responds to Liberal plea for a greener leader
Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter requesting him to run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.
'A really difficult case to win': Southwestern Ont. judge rules encampment can stay in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
Driver charged in crash that killed Galt Country Club GM
A driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a long-standing member of Cambridge's golf community.
Ontario woman shocked she has to pay for car repairs after hit-and-run collision
An Ontario woman said she was shocked when she had to pay for repairs after her car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck and the driver fled the scene of the collision.
Cocaine, fentanyl seized and three charged in Espanola drug bust
Two suspected drug dealers from northern Ontario, including one who was already wanted by police on Manitoulin Island, are facing charges after police raided a home in Espanola last week and seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
-
BREAKING | Man stabbed to death in south Ottawa apartment
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment in the city's south end overnight.
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
EMS treating 'two critical patients' after crash on Queen's Line
Chatham-Kent EMS is assessing and treating “two critical patients” following a crash on Queen’s Line. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Sinclair Road 2 around 7 a.m.
Postmedia cuts more than 75 printing, inserting jobs in Windsor: Unifor
Postmedia Network Corp. has cut more than 75 jobs by outsourcing the printing and inserting of the Windsor Star, according to Unifor and CWA Canada.
Bone chilling wind chill values in Windsor-Essex
Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week. The thermometer will read lower than average temperatures for this time of year, but the wind chill will be even colder.
Travel advisory for parts of Central Ontario
Winter weather advisories were issued for Central Ontario this morning.
Barrie police officer pleads guilty to assault charge
Jason Stamp, a former Barrie police officer, has pleaded guilty to assault of skateboarder.
Ice fishing is still on thin ice
While people are still waiting to head out on some parts of Lake Simcoe, many have been out for weeks in certain areas
911 issues fixed in the Maritimes following Tuesday morning outage
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
Frigid temperatures expected to hit the Maritimes later this week
Frigid temperatures are expected to hit the Maritimes later this week as a wave of Arctic air moves into the region.
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
UCP holds narrow lead with upcoming election set to be political horserace: ThinkHQ
A new political poll crafted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs says if an election were held in Alberta today, voters would be split on who should form the next government.
Search underway for Calgary senior last seen in Marlborough Park
The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 76-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.
WEATHER | Some cool days in Calgary before a weekend warm-up
Mild this weekend in Calgary.
'We don't turn anyone away': How organizations are helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable during cold snap
An extreme cold warning is in effect for Winnipeg, and as temperatures dip to dangerous levels, some shelters are at – or even over – capacity.
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Extreme cold to continue for rest of the week in Manitoba
For anyone looking for a break from the frigid Manitoba cold, you may have to wait another few days.
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
ICBC finds cyclist 50% at fault after car allegedly drove over her bike
A cyclist in Chilliwack is frustrated with ICBC’s decision to find her 50 per cent at fault after a car allegedly drove over her bike in a road rage incident.
Crow released after spending weeks living at Vancouver airport
A crow that made the Vancouver International Airport its home for weeks has been released into the wild.
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases land for protection in southern Alberta
A property that includes fescue grasslands, forests and wetlands near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta has been purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
