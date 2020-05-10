TORONTO -- The Snowbirds have resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold yesterday.

The Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team says they took off on time from Trenton, Ont., this morning.

The team is doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario today on the latest leg of Operation Inspiration.

Snow and hail grounded the fleet at Canadian Forces Base Trenton yesterday.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia last weekend and features the team's signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.