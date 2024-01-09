Snow to heavy rain: Messy winter storm continues to hit Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
5 p.m.
Rain continues to fall in the Greater Toronto Area, making for a wet and slushy drive on highways and local roads.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to dozens of collisions today.
"Most of them are just single vehicles into the walls – they get caught in the slush, or they lose control (and) they hit cars in front of them," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says.
"It's just a sloppy, slushy mess out there right now. It's gonna continue to be like that through the afternoon rush and into the overnight hours, so, you know, be prepared for a wet, sloppy day or evening of driving conditions."
He adds that there has been a steady stream of tow trucks and "tangled up cars" coming at collision reporting centres.
Drivers who are involved in a collision should get off the highway as quickly as possible and go somewhere safe, especially if their vehicle is still drivable, Schmidt says.
"Because if you lost control in one area and you stopped there and you get out of your vehicle, you're putting yourself in huge jeopardy because of the potential of another car doing exactly the same thing," he says.
Given the weather conditions, Schmidt says drivers should give themselves time and space while on the highway.
"We just want to remind people that things happen quickly, and if you're not paying attention 100 per cent, you know, you can get caught by surprise," he says. "A little bit of slush can send you overreacting into other traffic, and all of a sudden, you're just trying to hit the brakes, and you end up hydroplaning or just sliding across this wet, slushy highway."
3:30 p.m.
Snow has transitioned to rain, which could make for a slushy drive for motorists.
A rainfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and the rest of the Golden Horseshoe, advising of 20 to 35 millimetres of rain this afternoon and evening.
“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the federal agency said, adding that ponding of water on the roads is expected.
The rain is expected to end overnight.
According to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), flooding is not expected in watersheds, but because of the expected rainfall amount, rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal water levels and greater flows for a couple of days.
“The combination of snow, ice, rain and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies and slippery or unstable banks,” the TRCA said in its advisory.
“All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as this rainfall will result in higher flows and rapidly changing water levels.”
2 p.m.
Toronto police say roads have been more or less "normal" so far today in terms of the volume of collisions. But they are still reminding people to expect the unexpected on the roads amid a mix of messy weather that includes snow, ice pellets and rain.
"Leave extra space, give yourself extra time, and you know the biggest thing is again, speed. If you're going too fast, you're setting yourself up for failure," Constable Sean Shapiro told CP24. "That's where we see people losing control and sliding because it takes longer to slow down and come to a stop in the slippery conditions and things may change.
- IN PHOTOS: Toronto's first winter storm of 2024
"You know we have the slush now; We drop a couple of degrees, we may have ice again and it really changes the dynamics of the way your vehicle is going to handle."
Those who are involved in a minor collision should exchange information and head to a collision reporting centre if the vehicles are drivable, Shapiro said. Police will attend more serious collisions where there are injuries or criminality involved.
Some other tips for drivers:
- Stock up on windshield washer fluid
- Have kitty litter in the trunk to help get out of a situation where your vehicle gets stuck.
- Make sure to have warm clothes with you in case your vehicle does get stuck and you need to wait for help
11:45
The city says that it will open walk-in warming centres today at 5 p.m. for anyone experiencing homelessness who needs relief from the weather. The centres offer a warm place to rest and access to snacks, washrooms and referrals to emergency shelters.
The warming centres are located at:
- 136 Spadina Rd. (south of Dupont St.)
- 75 Elizabeth St. (behind City Hall; west of Bay St., south of Dundas St. W.)
- North York Warming Centre, 15 Olive Ave. (east of Yonge St., south of Finch Ave. E.)
- 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd. (east of Markham Rd., South of Ellesmere Rd.)
More information on information on drop-ins and warming centres can be found on the city's website.
11:30 a.m.
The TTC says that it is adding extra staff and maintenance vehicles across the transit system in order to make sure that its vehicles keep running today.
The transit agency also says that it will be actively monitoring 56 bus stops in areas where heavy snow and freezing rain might make it difficult for vehicles to operate. Riders are being advised to check if their stop is in service before they travel.
Wheel-Trans service is operating today but the TTC says that customers may experience longer wait times and delays.
Meanwhile, the OPP are offering some further tips for drivers:
10:30 a.m.
Toronto police are urging drivers to use extra caution on the roads as the storm begins.
"Toronto is expecting a winter storm today. Please use caution if you must venture outside," the force said in a statement on X. "Drivers: slow down and drive to the weather conditions. Stay safe, everyone."
9:45 a.m.
Snow has begun to fall in downtown Toronto. According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, heavier wet snow will continue to fall until around 2 p.m. in the early afternoon.
"Then the heavier wet snow changes over along the lake shore to rain," Coulter said. "It takes a little longer at Pearson, probably closer to 4 p.m., to change the rain. And then we all see the temperature rise to about 4 C at Pearson and then we get the rain up until about midnight."
A pigeon gets warm atop a chimney as snow falls in downtown Toronto Tuesday January 9, 2024. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
9:30 a.m.
Environment Canada issued a significant rainfall warning mid-Tuesday morning, saying that between 20 and 35 mm of water is expected to fall in the Toronto area.
Precipitation is expected to change from snow to rain in the afternoon or early evening, according to the warning.
“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the weather agency said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
7:45 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police are urging people to be mindful of the weather today as they set out on the roads.
Speaking with CP24, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the mix of rain and snow that’s expected could be deceiving for some drivers in terms of what to expect.
"We're also expecting potentially heavy rain which could result in ponding and that can also have hydroplaning effects and obviously loss of control if you start skipping across the water," Schmidt said. "So make sure you're driving according to those conditions. You see open water, you see ponding or you see snow and ice on the roads, just as slow down, give yourself time."
Snow is seen falling in Mississauga on Jan. 9 as a messy mix of winter weather began to hit the GTA.
He also noted that weather conditions are expected to vary across the GTA, so people should be prepared for changing road conditions as well and exercise caution.
"If you're driving across the region, you may be driving from rain to ice to snow and you never know what the roads gonna look like when you have to hit the brakes," Schmidt said.
7 a.m.
Toronto Pearson International Airport says it is monitoring the developments around the storm. The airport is advising people to leave extra time to get to the airport and to check their flight status online before leaving.
6:15 a.m.
A number of school bus cancellations have been announced in some parts of the GTA and southern Ontario. In most cases, schools remain open for learning, even if buses are cancelled. The TDSB says cancellations are not expected in Toronto. You can find a full list of school bus cancellations here.
6 a.m.
Conditions remain clear in Toronto early this morning and no weather problems are anticipated for the morning rush. However a winter weather travel advisory is in effect for today.
Environment Canada says Toronto could see snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm and hazardous travel conditions are possible beginning late this morning in the GTA and lasting through this evening.
The agency says the GTA could see heavy snow at times as the storm system moves through Southern Ontario. Snow is expected to change to rain later in the day, with as much as 20-30 mm expected.
Snowfall amounts could be significantly lower closer to Lake Ontario.
"Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives. At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow will arrive after the morning commute, but that the afternoon commute could be significantly impacted," the agency said in its statement. "Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Snow to heavy rain: Messy winter storm continues to hit Toronto area
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breaking Armed men arrested after storming an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
Palestinian-Canadians call Canada's response to Gaza crisis 'inhumane'
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Aaron Rodgers denies implying comic Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein and condemns those who do
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
London
-
'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide
Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
-
Dog adoption policy 'discriminatory,' human rights tribunal rules
An Oxford County dog rescue’s policy not to adopt dogs to homes of children with autism has been deemed 'discriminatory' by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
-
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Surveillance cameras capture armed, masked suspects trying to break into sleeping family's home
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here's OC Transpo's plan to keep service running in the storm
OC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Ottawa’s Farm Boy brand gluten free Margherita pizza recalled due to undeclared milk
The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) says Farm Boy brand vegan gluten free Margherita Pizza has been recalled due to undeclared milk.
Windsor
-
Chatham doctor appeals hospital suspension over COVID-19 vaccine policy
A Chatham doctor has appealed a hospital suspension over a COVID-19 vaccine policy.
-
Will Windsor’s mayor use strong mayor veto powers to pass the budget?
The City of Windsor budget was tabled yesterday by Windsor’s mayor with a proposed property tax increase of 3.93 per cent.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girl
Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man twice related to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Barrie
-
Surveillance cameras capture armed, masked suspects trying to break into sleeping family's home
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Newmarket woman missing nearly a week has been found dead
Police say a vulnerable woman missing since mid-last week has been found dead.
-
Convicted killer sentenced for 2022 death of prominent Simcoe County realtor
A man convicted of killing a prominent Collingwood realtor in June 2022 has been sentenced in a Barrie courtroom one month after pleading guilty.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
Disgraced Calgary doctor receives another 3-year sentence for sex assault on patients
A disgraced Calgary neurologist has again been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over three decades.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Art Gallery removes former director’s name over alleged links to Nazi party
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
-
Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
TransLink bus operator slams union's 'unrealistic' wage expectations
Coast Mountain Bus Company says the wage demands of its unionized supervisors are "unrealistic" and "unreasonable," as the union's job action continues.
-
'Somewhat inexplicable failure' of RCMP dashcam system complicates use of force investigation
A B.C. RCMP officer who shot a man on the side of the highway was justified in his use of force, according to a report from the province's police watchdog that noted there was a 'somewhat inexplicable failure' of the police vehicle's dashcam to record the incident.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
Firefighters on scene in Eastwood; 1 hospitalized
One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSB
A pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.