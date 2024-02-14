TORONTO
Toronto

    • Snow returns to Toronto this week

    Share

    It appears Toronto’s streak of dry, above-seasonal weather will soon come to an end.

    A healthy dose of snow is expected to hit the city on Thursday with Environment Canada calling for between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall.

    “Be prepared for some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of the weekend,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

    Flurries are expected to begin on Thursday morning but periods of heavy snow likely won’t begin until the afternoon.

    Toronto will see a daytime high of 1 C on Thursday and -2 C on Friday, the national weather agency said.

    Some flurries and near-normal daytime highs are expected over the long weekend before the temperature inches back up to a high of 4 C on Tuesday.

    Toronto has seen unusually warm weather this winter and even broke a temperature record last week when the temperature climbed above 15 C on Friday.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News