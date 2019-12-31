TORONTO -- Torontonians may not have had a white Christmas, but there will be plenty of snow today as the city rings in the New Year.

A snow squall watch was issued for areas across the GTA today after “brief but intense” snowfall developed this morning.

“Flurries will develop early this morning. A brief period of heavy snow is expected later this morning,” Environment Canada said in its advisory issued on Tuesday.

The national weather agency also warned of hazardous travel conditions at times.

“Strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also anticipated. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in reduced visibility,” Environment Canada added.

The snow squall watches have since ended but Toronto is expected to see between two and four centimetres of snowfall today.

The snow will likely taper off later tonight but flurries could persist into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

A high of 1 C is in the forecast today but overnight, the temperature will feel closer to -8 with the wind chill.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 0 C on New Year’s Day and the temperature will steadily rise heading into the weekend.