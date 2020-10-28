TORONTO -- Parts of southern Ontario are expected to experience their first snow event of the season this weekend.

Ahead of that, cities like Toronto will feel their coldest blast of cool temperatures since last May.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with the low in the morning hours to be around -3 C in Toronto. Factor in the windchill, and it could feel closer to -9 C.

The potential for snow comes Sunday and into Monday.

Check it out! Rain in Toronto, but snowflakes not too far away ... ❄️�� Thanks for the pic, Michael! https://t.co/LeE4dWaFvz — Lyndsay Morrison (@Lyndsay_CTV) October 27, 2020

A low pressure system will sweep across the region, bringing rain during the daytime hours. As temperatures cool through the overnight and winds blow across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, lake-effect snow bands are expected to develop.

Any accumulating snow will likely be well north and west of Toronto, but flurries and trace amounts of snow in the city cannot be ruled out.

Next week, however, a rebound of more pleasant, fall-like weather is expected.

Temperatures should climb back into the mid-teens around the GTA, with sunshine in the forecast, too.

Some parts of southern Ontario got their first taste of winter earlier this week on Tuesday, with snow coating lawns and rooftops in places like Muskoka, the Kawarthas and east toward Kingston. A few flakes were also reported in north and eastern parts of the GTA.

Fall is a transitional season, and snow at this time of year is not uncommon.