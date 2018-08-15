

CTV News Toronto





The sound of a “thud” by his bedside woke Roger Kerr from his sleep early Tuesday morning.

Assuming his cellphone fell off the dresser, he got out of bed to investigate.

There in his bedroom, wrapped around a charging cable, Kerr discovered a massive snake.

“It’s very scary,” Kerr told CTV News Toronto. “I didn’t know if the snake was poisonous… Based on the size of the snake I was told it could be a boa constrictor. At the same time, I wasn’t going to wait around to find out.”

Kerr woke up his wife and called building management for help.

He said he poked at the snake briefly with a broom before they retreated. He placed an object at the bottom of the doorway to block entry to the rest of the apartment while they awaited the superintendent.

While it’s not yet clear what type of snake it is, Kerr said it’s “a good size.”

The snake has since unraveled from the cord and is now believed to be tangled in piping on an exterior wall of the bedroom underneath a window.

“The problem is, the manager is supposed to get a plumber to remove the piping for the heating so that they can get behind that to get the snake out,” he said.

Kerr's wife, Beverly Lewin, was forced to take a second day off work while they wait to have the reptile removed.

“It’s not only costing us in terms of being able to have some sort of relaxation in our room, but also financially,” he said. “I want to return to sleep in my room.”

It’s not known how the snake got inside Kerr’s apartment, but residents at the building say they believe a previous tenant, who recent moved out, may have owned dozens of snakes.

“I read it on Facebook form the superintendent and I’m thinking, ‘What the hell? How is this on Facebook?’ I’m home all day why haven’t I been presented with something that notifies me we have a snake,” Sherine Lall, who lives on the seventh floor, said.

“Then to find out this individual had 34 snakes in his apartment? I’ve been living here for so long and I didn’t even know about it.”