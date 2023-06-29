Smoke improves, statement still in effect after Toronto reports worst air quality in the world

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

  • La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns

    Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.

    File: Fireworks light up night sky (Image source: rovenimages.com via Pexels)

  • Tree cut down in Montreal bike burglary

    Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process. Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton