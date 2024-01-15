TORONTO
Toronto

    • Small plane makes emergency landing in Ajax, Ont. after engine fails

    A small plane conducted an emergency landing in Ajax, Ont., Monday night after its engine failed, police say. (Colin Williamson/CP24) A small plane conducted an emergency landing in Ajax, Ont., Monday night after its engine failed, police say. (Colin Williamson/CP24)
    A small plane conducted an emergency landing in Ajax, Ont., Monday night after its engine failed, police say.

    Durham Regional Police (DRPS) said it happened at Bayly Street East and Audley Road South.

    A media officer confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the plane pilot glided the aircraft to land onto the roadway after the engine failed. 

    “A few light poles have been damaged as well as the plane,” an emailed statement reads.

    Police said there are no reports of injuries and are urging people to avoid the area at this time.

    The Town of Ajax said on X that it is aware of the “aviation accident.” 

