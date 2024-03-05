Sleep technician charged with sexual assault of patient in Oshawa

A man working as a sleep clinic technician in Oshawa has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during an appointment in January.

Durham Regional Police said that the incident happened on Jan. 13 at the Oshawa Centre for Sleep Medicine on Charles Street.

Investigators allege that, during that appointment, the clinician made “numerous inappropriate comments and acted in an unprofessional manner.”

As a result, Toronto resident Sardar Hoque, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Police said they believe there could be additional victims in the case and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.