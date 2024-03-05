TORONTO
Toronto

    • Sleep technician charged with sexual assault of patient in Oshawa

    Durham Regional Police have charged 51-year-old Sardar Hoque with sexual assault. (Police handout) Durham Regional Police have charged 51-year-old Sardar Hoque with sexual assault. (Police handout)
    A man working as a sleep clinic technician in Oshawa has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during an appointment in January.

    Durham Regional Police said that the incident happened on Jan. 13 at the Oshawa Centre for Sleep Medicine on Charles Street.

    Investigators allege that, during that appointment, the clinician made “numerous inappropriate comments and acted in an unprofessional manner.”

    As a result, Toronto resident Sardar Hoque, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

    The charge has not been tested in court.

    Police said they believe there could be additional victims in the case and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.

