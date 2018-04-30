

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man reported being assaulted by a man riding a skateboard in Toronto’s downtown core last week.

The 55-year-old man told police that he was walking near Queen Street West and University Avenue at around 4:39 p.m. on April 26 when a man riding a skateboard crashed into him.

It’s alleged the skateboarder punched the man in the face “multiple times” before picking up the skateboard and leaving the area on foot.

Police have released two images taken from security camera video in hopes of identifying a suspect in the case.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, black pants with a black hoodie tied around his waist and white shoes. In the images provided by police, he also appears to be wearing some kind of fingerless gloves, a black watch and possibly carrying a helmet.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.