A six-year-old girl who vanished from her Scarborough home early Tuesday morning was found safe in Forest Hill several hours after she was reported missing and two women have been charged in connection with the case.

The young girl was in the care of her mother at their apartment on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues, when she realized she was missing, at around 1 a.m.

Her disappearance was reported to police at about 7:41 a.m. and officers arrived about eight minutes later to begin their search.

At the time, police said they were concerned for the girl’s well-being because she was believed to be improperly dressed for the weather, possibly without her coat and shoes.

She was found safe at around 12:55 p.m. in the Bathurst and Eglinton area after she approached a bystander who notified police of her whereabouts.

Supt. Mark Barkley said she was “dressed for the weather” when she found, contrary to what police previously reported.

“She is safe. She is currently with investigators and our investigation continues at this time because we have far more questions than answers and of course we want to answer as to where she went, why she went there and who she may or may not have been with,” he said.

The girl was looked over by paramedics before being returned to investigators to be interviewed. Barkley said she is cooperating with police.

He said it’s too early to determine whether or not the girl walked away unaccompanied but that investigators are pouring over security camera footage taken from the complex and working closely with her family.

“At this time, we’re not looking for any persons in relation to her absence from 31 Gilder (Drive) unless other information comes to light, which is why we’re working on it,” he said. “There is nothing at this time that leads us down that pathway, but we continue with the investigation.”

Barkley said the Children’s Aid Society has been “contacted and will be consulted” but did not say in what capacity.

Several hours after she was first reported missing, police ramped up their search efforts to a Level 3, which is implemented when there is “grave concern” for the missing person.

According to police, the Level 3 classification allows investigators to pull in additional resources and officers from other divisions to help with the search.

Officers on horseback and members of the canine unit assisted in the efforts. A command post was also set up in the Gilder Drive building’s lobby.

The search focused primarily on the building as police could not confirm she left the building at all.

“The first priority of course is to search the building, search all the areas, search the apartment and make absolute certain the child is simply in another apartment or in a stairwell in the building,” Barkley said. “Those are the first steps that take place and then we can move from there in a phased approach.”

Barkley would not comment on what may have drawn the girl to the Bathurst and Eglinton area, saying investigators are not ruling out any theory at this time.

Residents later told police that they “noticed” the girl at around 5 a.m. – a few hours before she was reported missing by her mother. Barkley said the timeline of events is also part of their ongoing investigation.

“We have a lot of questions and we need to get answers for them. That’s what’s taking place right now with the appropriate resources,” he said. “The investigators will be speaking with her to find out exactly where she was, how she came to be there and we’ll take the investigation where it leads from that point.”

Barkley said at no point did officers believe that the girl had been abducted, which meant the situation did not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert.

The girl’s family was “actively involved” in the search, police said at the time, as well as a group of about 60 volunteers and residents.

On Tuesday evening, police said they have charged two women in connection with this case but cannot release their names in an effort to protect the identity of the child.

One woman was charged with public mischief and another woman has been charged with obstructing a peace officer. The relationship between the child and the two women is not known.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court at a later date, officers said.