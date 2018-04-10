

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a six-year-old girl who went missing in Scarborough has been found safe.

The young girl was in the care of a guardian at her home on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues, when the caregiver realized she was missing, at around 1 a.m.

Her disappearance was reported to police at about 7:41 a.m.. Officers arrived eight minutes later and began to search.

At the time, police said they were concerned for her well-being as she was not wearing a coat or shoes when she vanished.

She was found several hours later in North York.

Const. David Hopkinson said the girl was found in good condition.

Several hours after her disappearance, police ramped up their search efforts to a Level 3, which is implemented when there is “grave concern.”

Hopkinson said the Level 3 classification allowed police to pull in resources and officers from other divisions to help with the search.

Toronto police officers on horseback and members of the canine unit assisted in the efforts.

Hopkinson said at no point did officers believe that the girl had been abducted and therefore did not issue an Amber Alert.

“For an Amber Alert to be issued, we have to have information that she’s been abducted and is in imminent danger. We don’t have that information yet, we’re still working on all that has happened throughout the night,” Hopkinson said. “Our officers are on scene, there are some that are investigating and the rest of them are searching for this little girl in the neighbourhood.”

The girl’s caregivers or parents were “actively involved” in the search, police said, as well as a group of about 60 volunteers.

Some of the volunteers handed out flyers with the girl’s photo throughout the neighbourhood.

