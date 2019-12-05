TORONTO -- Six TTC subway stations will be closed this weekend in order to complete signal system upgrades.

Shuttle buses will be operating on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations this Saturday and Sunday.

The TTC said crews will be installing an Automatic Train Control signal system.

The TTC said Wheel-Trans service will be available for customers requiring accessible service.

Regular service will resume on Monday morning.