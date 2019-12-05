Six TTC subway stations closing this weekend for signal upgrades
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:29AM EST
TORONTO -- Six TTC subway stations will be closed this weekend in order to complete signal system upgrades.
Shuttle buses will be operating on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations this Saturday and Sunday.
The TTC said crews will be installing an Automatic Train Control signal system.
The TTC said Wheel-Trans service will be available for customers requiring accessible service.
Regular service will resume on Monday morning.