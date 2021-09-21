Advertisement
Six people taken to hospital after Mississauga collision
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:33PM EDT
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
It happened at Derry and Tomken roads at around 8:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said that six people were taken to hospital, all with minor injuries.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.
The intersection has been blocked off as police investigate.