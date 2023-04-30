Six people displaced after fire breaks out at Scarborough home

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Texas man kills 5 neighbours after they complained of gunfire

A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Heavy rains expected to hit Quebec on Sunday

    Many rivers and streams will be under surveillance in Quebec over the next few hours as Environment Canada forecasts heavy rainfall in many parts of the province on Sunday and Monday. According to the forecast published Sunday morning by the federal weather service, the Montreal region and its surrounding areas should expect rainfall levels of 30 to 50 millimetres from Sunday evening to Monday.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton