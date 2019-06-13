

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Raptors fans don’t seem concerned about where they will watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals—as long as they get to be part of what could be the final game of the NBA championships.

Sporting ponchos and carrying umbrellas, dedicated fans braved the weather for a chance to get into Jurassic Park. After Monday’s disappointing one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, they remain optimistic the team can win.

“Rain or shine we are here to support the team, we are here to support the Raptors,” said fan Garrett Sutherland. “It doesn’t matter about the rain out here. We are hearty fans, we are hearty Canadians. We want to see history be made tonight. “

Sutherland was standing in line with three other fans he met at Jurassic Park during Game 2. Now, they all get together to support the team through the NBA Finals.

“This is what Jurassic Park is,” said Sutherland’s newfound friend Kevin. “We are the best fans in the world, hands down. Nothing beats this.”

The Toronto Raptors currently lead the series 3-2, which means that if they win Thursday’s game, they will be awarded the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Fans may be moved inside Scotiabank Arena

In a statement released on Thursday, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said that they may be moving the dedicated fanzone indoors if the weather gets worse.

“The Raptors tailgate events in Maple Leaf Square are a long-standing tradition for our fans and we look forward to that tradition continuing for tonight’s historic game,” the statement read.

“We are monitoring weather conditions closely today and should there be a threat of severe conditions a decision will be determined at 5 p.m. and fans in the Square will be moved into Scotiabank Arena to view tonight’s game.”

Where to watch the NBA Finals

Fans seem unconcerned about where they will be watching the game, saying that it’s all about being part of the “historic moment.”

“A Canadian invented the game (of basketball), so it needs to come home to Canada, to Toronto,” one fan told CTV News Toronto.

Raptors fans are the ‘greatest fans,’ Tory says

Wearing his “lucky” gold and black Raptors blazer, Toronto’s Mayor John Tory says that Raptors fans are the “greatest fans in sports.”

“It is beyond comprehension that people are down here huddled under these makeshift tents for hours on end,” Tory said. “It is cold, it is rainy, it has been such a terrible spring but they (fans) have been here week after week, day after day.”

Tory also told reporters that he and Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant have something in common—an injured Achilles tendon.

The injury occurred about six months ago, Tory said, but doctors have now decided that surgery is necessary.

“I just found out yesterday that I am going to have to have surgery on it so I was thinking that I am going to have to go down and talk to KD and see if I can get the same surgeon and just do a two for one deal.

Raptors fans showing their goodwill

After being caught on camera appearing to cheer as Durant left the court with an injury during Game 5, some Raptors fans have taken it upon themselves to say they are sorry.

One fan set up a website called sorrykd.com that encourages Canadians to donate to the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which helps raise funds for educational, athletic and social programs for at-risk youth.

As of Thursday, 400 donations have yielded about $19,000 CDN for the cause.

Road closures in effect

Officials say that anyone heading downtown on Thursday should consider using public transit.

Subway service on Line 1 will be extended by half an hour due to the large crowds, the TTC said. The last northbound train will leave Union Station at 2:25 a.m.

However, GO bus users should be aware that the terminal at Union Station will close around 9 p.m. due to anticipated overcrowding in the streets. Impacted trips will begin and end at Highway 407 Station and westbound bus connections can be found at Port Credit GO Station.

“We are all hoping the Raptors take it tonight—go Raptors—so we know there is going to be road closures,” said Metrolinx Insp. Steve Harvey. “What we want to avoid is having busses and vehicles downtown in the congestion when we know that there may potentially be further road closures that would prevent the buses from leaving in a timely manner.”

“Really, we want to make sure everybody can enjoy tonight and it’s a step in the safety direction.”

The following road closures will be in place ahead of Game 6: