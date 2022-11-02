Six dogs used to train Toronto-area police officers up for adoption

Six dogs briefly used to help York Regional Police (YRP) officers train to be canine handlers are now up for adoption across the Greater Toronto Area.

In a tweet published Wednesday, YRP showcased the six pups – all of which just spent seven days working alongside officers, “putting their canine compatibility to the test.”

“All six dogs are ready for adoption to loving, forever homes with experienced dog owners,” the tweet says.

The first four dogs – Houston, Walter, Banana and Emanual – are available for adoption at Brampton Animal Services, which can be reached at 905-458-5800.

The final two dogs – Humphrey and Venus – are with Toronto Animal Services West and North, respectively. To inquire about Humphrey, TAS West can be reached at 416-338-6271. For Venus, TAS North can be reached at 416 338-8723.

YRP’s canine unit consists of 15 officers each paired with a dog.

According to YRP’s website, the canine unit supports frontline and investigative units by tracking suspects that have fled on foot, searching for missing persons and evidence, apprehending criminals, performing high-risk vehicle stops or arrests, and handling and detecting narcotics, cadavers, explosives, firearms and ammunition.