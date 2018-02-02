

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Six children and two adults are being treated for critical injuries following a devastating head-on crash between a chartered bus and a minivan in Stayner, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 26 near Nottawasaga Sideroad 27/28 at around 2 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports about a crash involving a bus and passenger vehicle.

About an hour after the incident, Simcoe County Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that their crews had transported eight people to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with critical injuries.

The patients were later transported via air ambulance to trauma centres in the Toronto-area. Ontario Provincial Police later confirmed that the victims are six children and two adults.

An official with Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto confirmed that two helicopters arrived at the hospital with three patients. Previously, the hospital told CTV News Toronto it had declared a 'Code Orange,' which is an internal term that refers to a mass casualty incident.

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell said that five people had to be extricated from the minivan by firefighters.

At the time of the crash, approximately 41 teenagers, three adults and one bus driver were returning to Hamilton after a trip to Blue Mountain Ski Resort. Their coach bus collided head-on with the minivan but no one aboard suffered any serious injuries.

Shewell said all the occupants were treated on scene for minor injuries.

“They’re also being interviewed by the OPP in regards to what took place and led up to this serious collision,” he added.

Shewell said that a nearby community centre, Stayner Arena Hall, was being used as a reception centre for the stranded coach bus passengers while they waited for a second vehicle. The arena manager, Mike Young, told CTV News Barrie that members of the local Lions Club provided the passengers water and snacks while they waited.

The president of the bus company Attridge Transportation, Glenn Attridge, told CP24 that the bus driver is “pretty shook up” since the crash.

“Our vehicle was travelling southbound when a northbound vehicle containing about seven or eight passengers crossed over and hit the front of our motor coach, severely impacting that vehicle and the motor coach as well,” Attridge said via phone.

“It was unavoidable.”

The principal of St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School, of which the students on the bus attend, told CP24 via phone that parents have been notified of the incident.

“Our prayers as a school community go out to the occupants of the other vehicle that was involved in the collision,” Principal Sara Cannon said.

Initially, Ornge Air Ambulance reported that the crash involved a school bus and a minivan and that as many as twelve children have been injured.

He said that snow squalls in the area may have hampered driving conditions.

“We were experiencing some snow squalls in the area,” he said. “I’m not sure if weather is a factor but we do have (a portion of) Highway 26 closed.”

OPP has closed Highway 26 closed between Wyant Drive and Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach while crews tend to the scene.