Six arrests made in million-dollar Halton drug bust: police
More than one million dollars’ worth of drugs, firearms and Canadian currency have been seized as part of a drug investigation in Halton Region.
Dubbed Project Spectre by Halton police, the investigation has resulted in charges against six individuals.
Police executed arrest warrants across the GTA on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of 272 kilograms of packaged cannabis edibles, 70 kilograms of packaged cannabis, 82 kilograms of psilocybin at various stages of growth and $246,000 in Canadian currency, as well as smaller amounts of other controlled substances. Police also seized five firearms and a high-capacity drug magazine.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police continue to investigate to locate the origin of the firearms.
Six individuals have been charged in connection with these seizures:
Christopher Causgrove-Carter, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession with the purposes of distribution, 12 counts of firearm-related offences, possession of the proceeds of a crime and breach of a firearms prohibition order.
Bret Currie, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of possession with the purpose of tracking, one count of producing a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of the proceeds of a crime and two counts of possession with the purpose of distribution.
Halton police have shared images of items seized during Project Seizure, a large drug trafficking investigation.
Michael Eyre, 38, of Ancaster, has been charged with two counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, producing a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of the proceeds of a crime and two counts of possession with the purpose of distribution.
Parham Tabrizi, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of a crime and possession with the purpose of distribution.
Marta Plewka, 37, of Oakville, has been charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking and possession with the purpose of distribution.
Michael Vanderzanden, 37, of Hamilton, has been charged with breaching a firearms prohibition order.
Causgrove-Carter, Currie and Eyre have been held for bail. Tabrizi, Vanderzanden and Plewka have been released on undertakings with a future court date.
“Like the many projects before it, Project Spectre sends a clear, determined, committed message to those organized crime members that think they can operate within our borders with impunity; it is only a matter of time before you are held accountable,” Inspector Dave Costantini said in a press release from Halton police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Montreal
-
Two Que. real estate brokers under investigation for submitting bogus bids on homes
A pair of real estate brokers have had their contracts terminated by RE/MAX and are also under investigation by their professional order. The realtors are Christine Girouard and Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin.
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
-
Montreal's Oliver Jones and Diane Dufresne added to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Jazz pianist Oliver Jones from Little Burgundy and Montreal's Diane Dufresne were among the four new music acts that entered the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Calgary.
London
-
Two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
OPP to conduct aerial traffic enforcement over long weekend
OPP are letting people know that when it comes to Victoria Day safety, they’ll not only be conducting traffic patrols from the ground, but they’ll also have a presence in the sky this long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Waterloo intersection reopens after collision involving pedestrian
Waterloo regional police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision which prompted a road closure in Waterloo on Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. EMS testing new opioid drug treatment program
Cochrane District EMS are offering overdose patients a new way to recover from opioid overdoses that increases their chances of overcoming addiction.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here’s what it’s like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Windsor
-
Here’s where the parking fines are increasing in Windsor
The cost of parking illegally in school zones, on fire routes and near fire hydrants is increasing in Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex MOH introduced at first in-person meeting
While meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board introduced Dr. Mehdi Aloosh as the Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
A little bit of everything this long weekend
The long weekend in the Windsor-Essex region will be half and half in terms of rain and sunshine.
Barrie
-
Improperly secured car results in charges after it smashes into back of van
Provincial police say not properly securing a load could result in serious financial and safety repercussions, and on Wednesday in Caledon, it led to charges and damages for one driver.
-
Unattended campfire set too close to Muskoka house causes damage
Officials say a campfire set too close to a residence sparked a much larger fire Thursday evening in Muskoka.
-
Suspect photos released in Simcoe County paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about an "illegitimate company" offering driveway paving services.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
'It's been a pretty crazy eight months': Seaside restaurant rebuilt after post-tropical storm Fiona
The Sandbar, a popular restaurant on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf, is making it's return after it was heavily damaged by Fiona.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigates fatal rush-hour shooting in Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop on Thursday evening.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
No clear winner in Alberta leaders debate but Smith, Notley got messages across
After two and a half weeks of campaigning, the two front runners made a direct pitch to voters Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Two charged in investigation into 'significant stolen vehicle trafficking operation': Sainte-Anne Police
An investigation into the trafficking of stolen vehicles involving multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in two people being charged.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces $11M grant for training SRO tenants
The B.C. government says it's providing $11 million in grant funding to a non-profit in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside aimed at training and empowering tenants of single-room occupancy hotels.
-
Cyclist collides with black bear on popular B.C. trail
A man who was cycling in North Vancouver, B.C. crashed straight into a black bear on a popular trail this week.
-
Severe thunderstorms in forecast for B.C. Interior
Residents in B.C.'s central and southern Interior are being warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms bringing with them the potential for flooding, nickel-sized hail, and lightning-sparked wildfires.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Temperature AND smoke set to increase
After a break from the smoke on Thursday, we're expecting the air quality to get worse throughout today as the wind shifts to the northwest.