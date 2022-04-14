SIU seeking witnesses after bystander injured in Etobicoke police chase

Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured by a vehicle fleeing police in Etobicoke Tuesday night in an incident that resulted in a trail of collisions.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Toronto police responded to the area of Auckland Road and Dundas Street West after receiving a report about a man on foot who was causing a disturbance in traffic.

By the time police found the man, the SIU said, he had entered a vehicle.

The vehicle was then involved in multiple collisions as officers followed it, the SIU said.

Police previously said that they responded to at least three linked collision scenes in Etobicoke and Mississauga that night.

Images from the various scenes showed multiple damaged vehicles, one of them crashed into a hydro pole next to a church.

“As a result of one of the collisions in the area of Queensway East and Dixie Road, a man waiting at the intersection in a vehicle sustained a serious injury,” the SIU said in a release. The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by police. Surveillance video previously obtained by CP24 shows officers moving in to apprehend a driver after a smoking five-ton truck comes to a stop near a construction site.

“The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator,” the agency said in its release.

Three investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.