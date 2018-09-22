

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Burlington that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred near Appleby Line and Harvester Road early Saturday morning.

Halton Regional Police would not confirm details about the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit will probe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in any time a police officer is involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.