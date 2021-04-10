TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving the firing of a sock gun by a Toronto police officer at a 42-year-old man in Scarborough Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

A man was reportedly threatening others at the complex, the SIU said. When officers arrived, they encountered the man in a hallway.

The SIU said an interaction ensued and one officer discharged a sock gun.

The man was later taken into custody.

While the man was not seriously injured, the SIU said it invoked its mandate because a sock gun, which is considered a firearm that can cause serious injury, was discharged.

The SIU said two investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.