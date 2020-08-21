TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 66-year-old man fell to his death from the ninth floor of an apartment building near Jane and Eglinton Friday night.

The SIU said Toronto police were called to an apartment building on Outlook Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after getting a call about a man hanging off a balcony.

When officers arrived, they saw the man hanging from a balcony railing of a ninth-floor unit.

“Officers attended a neighbouring unit, entered onto that balcony and began talking with him,” the agency said in a news release Friday night. “A short time later, the man fell to the ground below.”

The SIU said the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident, the agency said. No police officers have been designated at this time.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.