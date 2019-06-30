

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash near Brooklin on Saturday.

According to the SIU, a Durham Regional Police officer was conducting radar on Highway 407 at Salem Road in Pickering when he observed an eastbound motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The SIU says that the officer then followed the motorcycle.

A short time later, that motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the off ramp at Baldwin Street.

The rider, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length organization brought in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.