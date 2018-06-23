SIU invokes mandate after vehicle fleeing police hits tree in Scarborough
A vehicle that slammed into a tree near Brimorton Drive and Markham Road on Saturday morning is shown. The Special Investigations Unit is probing the collision.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 10:24AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a driver fleeing police slammed his vehicle into a tree in Scarborough, resulting in an injury to a passenger.
According to SIU Spokesperson Monica Hudon, Toronto Police Services officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Markham Road shortly after midnight but were unable to do so.
Hudon said that moments after the attempted stop the vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road.
She said that a 30-year-old man who was behind the wheel attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by officers a short distance away.
A 26-year-old male passenger, meanwhile, was taken to hospital in serious- but non-life threatening condition with a possible arm injury.
The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public results in death, a serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault