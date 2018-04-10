

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A search is underway for two suspects who allegedly sped away from police in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon and then abandoned their vehicle nearby.

Police say that an officer approached a vehicle with a stolen licence plate on Coachwrok Crescent near Mayfield and Dixie roads at around 2:50 p.m.

According to police, there was some sort of incident after the officer approached the vehicle and the officer discharged his weapon.

The suspects then sped away and their vehicle was later located empty near Mayfield and Kennedy roads sometimes later.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Police previously said that no officers were injured in the incident, though it is unclear whether one or both of the suspects may have sustained injuries