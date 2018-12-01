

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in a fatal collision in Pickering on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near Brock Road and Concession Road 5 at around 9 a.m.

No information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the collision at this time, though reports from the scene suggest that at least one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Durham police say that they are conducting a parallel investigation into the collision.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.