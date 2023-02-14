SIU investigating Toronto police office after firing less-lethal shotgun at 15-year-old

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police officer fired a less-lethal shotgun at a 15-year-old boy allegedly armed with a knife in downtown Toronto early this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a male with a knife at King and York streets on Tuesday just after midnight, according to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) news release issued on Tuesday.

The SIU said police located the boy and an officer fired a less-lethal shotgun, often used to control a crowd or riot, at him.

The boy then fled and officers pursued him until he was arrested near 320 York Street. He was taken to hospital and found to be free of serious injuries.

“The male did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal shotgun, which is classified as a firearm,” the SIU release said.

“Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.