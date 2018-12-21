

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a police-involved shooting in Niagara Region’s Smithville in which one person was seriously injured and two others found with critical injuries.

According to Niagara police, officers were called to the area of Anastasia Boulevard and Townline Road around noon on Friday for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers had “an interaction with a person,” police said.

The person was injured and transported to an out-of-area trauma centre by paramedics.

Two other people were located inside a nearby residence with critical injuries. They were also transported to an out-of-area hospital, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, Niagara police said.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, or sexual assault allegations, has invoked its mandate.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service will investigate the incident outside of the scope of the SIU.

Roads in the area are closed while authorities investigate the incident.