SIU investigating police and civilian interaction at Burlington apartment complex

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident at an apartment complex in Burlington on Tuesday night.

Halton Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Prospect Street and Dynes Road in south Burlington for reports of a man with a firearm.

“Officers responded and an interaction ensued; as a result of that interaction the SIU was contacted and has since invoked its mandate,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.