TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an overnight incident in the city that left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. to an alleyway near Queen and Spadina.

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to paramedics.

At this time it is not clear how the man was injured, or what the incident was.

The SIU are currently on scene continuing to investigate.

According to reports from the scene, it appears to be some sort of collision involving a van and Toronto Police cruiser.