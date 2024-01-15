TORONTO
Toronto

    • SIU investigating Mississauga collision involving transit bus

    Share

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga sent an 18-year-old man to hospital Monday morning.

    According to Peel Regional Police, at least two vehicles collided just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads.

    Images from the scene showed a badly-damaged four-door vehicle and what appeared to be a damaged MiWay transit bus.

    One man was transported to a local trauma centre with injuries, police said.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed later in the day that it has invoked its mandate.

    The agency said that according to its preliminary investigation, a driver fled from an officer in a cruiser who attempted to stop the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen.

    The fleeing vehicle then collided with a city bus at Burnhamthorpe and Dixie. The male driver was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury, the SIU said.

    The SIU is an arm's length provincial agency which investigates whenever police are involved in an incident that results in a death or serious injury.

    The intersection remains closed while police investigate. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the SIU.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News