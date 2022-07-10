SIU investigating man's death after police interaction in Toronto
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 26-year-old man died following a police interaction in North York early Sunday morning.
A release issued Sunday said, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Toronto police officers were called to a residence near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street for a man with a knife who was reportedly making threats and was “in mental distress.”
The SIU said officers then took the man into custody.
They say that officers provided “medical care” until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead just after midnight.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
