

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an incident involving police and a civilian in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Details of the incident are limited but Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Torino Crescent, near Rathburn Road and Tomken Road, shortly after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a weapon.

According to police, the armed person was located and after an interaction with officers, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate.

Police have not released details about the civilian’s condition.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.