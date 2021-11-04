TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the involvement of Toronto police in an incident in North York Wednesday afternoon that left a 62-year-old man dead.

The Special Investigations Unit said it happened at a residence in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue area around 2 p.m.

According to the SIU, Sheriff’s officers were attempting to serve an eviction notice to a man when he flashed a firearm.

Toronto police officers were then called to the residence to de-escalate the situation.

“TPS officers made contact with the man before a gunshot was heard,” the SIU said.

Officers entered the residence and found the man suffering from critical injuries.

The SIU said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.

The SIU has designated one subject officer and six witnesses and assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The agency is urging anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.