TORONTO -- The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead outside a Regent Park apartment on Sunday.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police were called to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the downtown neighbourhood on July 4.

When officers arrived at the unit, they were unable to locate a male believed to be involved in the call.

According to the SIU, officers were then notified about a man on the ground and it was later determined that the man was the person police were searching for.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, the SIU said.

Investigators did not say exactly where the incident occurred in Regent Park.

The SIU investigates any incident involving police and a civilian that results in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can provide information to the lead investigator by calling