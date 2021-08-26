TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brampton man died following an interaction with two Toronto police officers earlier this year.

On April 26, 2021, a 19-year-old man from Brampton met with two individuals in the area of Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 in Brampton to conduct a business transaction, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The two people meeting the man were Toronto police officers but it is unknown whether they were on-duty at the time of the interaction, according to the SIU.

It is also unknown whether the man knew the individuals were police officers.

Shortly after the transaction was done, the SIU said the officers realized the item they purchased was fake.

The officers then chased and caught the man but details of the interaction are unknown, the SIU said.

Sometime after the incident, the man’s friends picked him up and noticed he “appeared unwell.”

They took him to the hospital where he later died, the SIU said.

The cause of death is not yet known.

On Aug. 26, Toronto police contacted the SIU to report the case.

It was not immediately clear why the case was only reported to the SIU months later.

Anyone with video evidence related to the incident is asked to upload it to the SIU’s website and anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates cases involving police officers that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.