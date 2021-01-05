TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a police-involved shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday afternoon that left a man dead.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Line 3 and the Niagara Parkway for an active investigation and that road closures are in effect.

A spokesperson for Ornge originally told CP24 that an air ambulance was on its way to a call in Niagara-on-the-Lake for a patient who may have been involved in a shooting.

Investigators did not provide any information on victims or injuries at the time.

However, in a tweet published by the SIU just after 4:30 p.m., investigators said that a man had died after an “interaction involving police.”

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.