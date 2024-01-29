TORONTO
Toronto

    • SIU investigating crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP

    The province’s police watchdog is investigating a crash on the Fort Erie-bound QEW this morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

    The crash happened on a highway off-ramp to Brant Street in Burlington.

    Few details have been released about the collision and police have not disclosed any information on injuries.

    A “lengthy” closure of the off-ramp is expected, police said.

    OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. The SIU is called in to investigate any incident between police and members of the public that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

