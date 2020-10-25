The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a vehicle under investigation by Toronto police and another vehicle in Markham on Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit confirmed the incident in a tweet but did not provide further details.

The agency said more information will be released later.

Toronto police said they could not comment because the SIU has invoked its mandate.

Highway 7 from Wooten Way to Ninth Line was closed for the investigation but reopened around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.