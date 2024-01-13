SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened around 6:15 p.m., when a woman was crossing the street at Central Park Drive near Hilldale Crescent.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to this case, and one subject official has been designated to this incident at this time.
Speaking to reporters at the scene Friday, Const. Tyler Bell said the officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. Bell said the officer, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not physically hurt but was “obviously shaken.”
“As you can imagine, physical evidence being out and exposed to the weather, it’s going to pose a challenge for investigators, but it’s our role to do what we can to preserve as much evidence as possible,” Bell said.
The SIU asks anyone who may have information, videos or photos to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast.
A global day of protests draws thousands in London and other cities in pro-Palestinian marches
Children joined thousands of other demonstrators making their way through central London for a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years.
Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company
Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.
A huge fire engulfs a warehouse in Russia outside the city of St. Petersburg
A huge fire tore through a large warehouse used by Russia's largest online retailer south of St. Petersburg on Saturday morning. The blaze covered an area of 70,000 square metres, with 50,000 square metres of the Wildberries warehouse collapsing, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan's presidential election
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.
Baffin and beyond: World-renowned Inuit art studio celebrates 65th anniversary
It began with an art studio so small and ill-equipped that printmakers opened windows to the Arctic winter to ventilate toxic chemicals. Now, it's an internationally known wellspring of imagery and imagination that graces the walls and tabletops of Canadians and art-lovers around the world -- as well as a business that offers Inuit everything from public housing to small engine repair.
Five-year-old child dies after serious injuries in hotel room near Quebec City; police investigating
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
More than 30 Palestinians were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip
More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in two Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, as concerns continued to grow over a lack of fuel and supplies for overburdened hospitals.
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski hill
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The real reason Montreal's bike lanes are cleared so fast
It's an observation many Montrealers have made over the years. Why is it that, the day after a snowstorm, the bike lanes are cleared first? Surely we should prioritize the roads and sidewalks -- is this the Plante administration's cycling obsession in action? The answer, according to the city, is not that exciting: it all comes down to logistics.
Man discovered unresponsive in parked car: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating Saturday after a man was discovered unresponsive in a parked car.
Snow blankets midwestern Ontario, weather advisories, watches, warnings in effect
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey Bruce, a snow squall watch for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, and a wind warning for Elgin County.
Victim sustains possible life-altering spinal injury in Sarnia stabbing
Sarnia Police Service patrol officers responded to a stabbing incident Friday night.
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start
Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.
Tory leader touring northern Ont. this weekend
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off a quick tour of northern Ontario in Thunder Bay on Friday and spoke in TImmins on Saturday morning. His next stop is in North Bay.
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
WEATHER Winter storm drops close to 30 cm of snow on some parts of Ottawa
The latest winter storm to hit Ottawa this week has dropped more snow on the city, just days after a 12-centimetre blast.
Damaged equipment causes power outages in Ottawa as winter storm moves through
Hydro Ottawa says damaged equipment was responsible for two power outages Saturday as a winter storm moved through the region.
Ottawa drivers avoiding photo radar cameras causing problems on residential roads
The two photo radar cameras in the Alta Vista area issued nearly 20,000 tickets in the first 11 months of 2023, but it appears quieter side streets in the neighbourhood may be paying the price.
Winter weather arrives in Windsor, wind warning in effect for Chatham-Kent
A wind warning has been issued in Chatham-Kent. Exposed areas near Lake Erie will see the strongest wind gusts up to 110 km/h while gusts inland are expected to be in the 80 to 90 km/h range.
Windsor police arrest four suspects for robbery, fifth suspect still at large
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested four suspects, three of them teenagers, and is seeking a fifth following a robbery in the city’s east end.
Firefighters forced to watch dog struggle for an hour in icy water and drown due to department policy
Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.
Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect
A winter storm warning is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Police appeal for witnesses to fatal pedestrian collision in Barrie
Barrie police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision that happened near Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in the city's north end last week.
Ukrainian arrival finds a home in Newfoundland among dozens of broken clocks
Liudmyla Pass, a recent arrival to Newfoundland, discovered that her skill as a watchmaker is in high demand along Newfoundland’s Conception Bay.
Hollywood stars to take the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre
Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, known for their roles in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, are set to start in Neptune Theatre's production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”
18-year-old woman dead after ‘mass casualty’ highway crash in N.B.
One person died and seven were injured in a head on crash on Route 115 near Irishtown, N.B. Friday night.
1 dead in Friday night collision between vehicle and snowplow in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating a fatal collision Friday night between a vehicle and snowplow.
Chiu takes men's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Wesley Chiu emerged as the early leader for a Canadian men's figure skating championship after winning Friday's short program.
Community rallies to help those left homeless by Thursday's blaze in Auburn Bay
A Calgary community is rallying around families whose homes were destroyed by fire Thursday.
Manitoba Tories are set to lay down rules for their upcoming leadership race
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are set to meet this afternoon to hammer out rules for the party's upcoming leadership race.
Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
High demand for emergency shelters in Winnipeg as temperatures drop
The demand for emergency shelters is high as people experiencing homelessness are desperate to escape the cold. With temperatures plummeting, more beds are now being added.
Someone in Coquitlam called 911 last year because their burger was cold and they wanted a refund
Coquitlam RCMP has an in-house 911 call centre. Last year, it received some ridiculous emergency calls.
Frostbite concerns as freezing temperatures grip Fraser Valley
With Arctic air blowing across B.C.’s South Coast, some of the coldest temperatures are being felt out in the Fraser Valley.
B.C. gangster gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years after double murder conviction
A B.C. homicide investigation that began nearly seven years ago ended with a life sentence on Thursday.
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for power consumption on Friday.
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.