TORONTO
Toronto

    • SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton

    Share

    The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    It happened around 6:15 p.m., when a woman was crossing the street at Central Park Drive near Hilldale Crescent.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to this case, and one subject official has been designated to this incident at this time.

    Speaking to reporters at the scene Friday, Const. Tyler Bell said the officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. Bell said the officer, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not physically hurt but was “obviously shaken.”

    “As you can imagine, physical evidence being out and exposed to the weather, it’s going to pose a challenge for investigators, but it’s our role to do what we can to preserve as much evidence as possible,” Bell said.

    The SIU asks anyone who may have information, videos or photos to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company

    Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.

    Baffin and beyond: World-renowned Inuit art studio celebrates 65th anniversary

    It began with an art studio so small and ill-equipped that printmakers opened windows to the Arctic winter to ventilate toxic chemicals. Now, it's an internationally known wellspring of imagery and imagination that graces the walls and tabletops of Canadians and art-lovers around the world -- as well as a business that offers Inuit everything from public housing to small engine repair.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News