SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton

The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 6:15 p.m., when a woman was crossing the street at Central Park Drive near Hilldale Crescent.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to this case, and one subject official has been designated to this incident at this time.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Friday, Const. Tyler Bell said the officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision. Bell said the officer, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not physically hurt but was “obviously shaken.”

“As you can imagine, physical evidence being out and exposed to the weather, it’s going to pose a challenge for investigators, but it’s our role to do what we can to preserve as much evidence as possible,” Bell said.

The SIU asks anyone who may have information, videos or photos to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.