

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of an apartment tower in Moss Park on Saturday night.

The SIU says that at about 6 p.m. Saturday, Toronto police officers were called to a building at Shuter and Dalhousie streets for a report of a “woman in distress.”

They arrived on the 19th floor and saw the woman on the balcony.

A short time later, the woman fell to the ground.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.