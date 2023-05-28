SIU investigating after two people killed in Stoney Creek

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been called following an interaction with a man believed to be responsible for a double homicide in Stoney Creek.

In a tweet posted just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said that the situation, which they indicated stems from a “landlord-tenant dispute,” has been “contained.”

“There is no ongoing risk to public safety. Police will remain in the area for sometime as we continue to investigate. Please continue to avoid the area,” they wrote.

At around 10:30 p.m. last night, police asked people in the vicinity of 322 Jones Rd., near Barton Street, to “shelter in their basement as a safety precaution” as a barricaded male had fired shots from the residence.

Community members were advised via social media that the situation was “ongoing” and that police were working towards a “peaceful resolution.”

A 57-year-old man believed to be responsible for the murder of two people was involved in an interaction with police at 322 Jones Rd. in Stoney Creek. The suspect had barricaded himself in the home. (David Ritchie photo)

Hours earlier, Hamilton police had advised people to stay out of the area and told those living nearby that they must remain in their residence due to an “active situation.”

In a May 28 news release, HPS said at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday they were called to home at 322 Jones Rd. in Stoney Creek. There, officers found two dead people – a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male – whom they said were both tenants at the residence.

According to police, the building’s 57-year-old landlord had barricaded himself in the residence with guns that were registered to him.

They said that the force’s Emergency Response Unit contained the area as negotiators communicated with the suspect “in an attempt to peacefully resolve the incident.”

Police said at one point during the negotiations, the man fired at their armoured vehicle.

“The suspect later fired additional rounds, which resulted in an interaction with police,” HPS said.

The area of Jones Road and Barton Street in Stoney Creek remains off limits as police investigate a double homicide. (David Ritchie photo)

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that resulted in death, serious injury, discharge of a firearm at a person, or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate.

Police said the families of both victims have been notified, but for now the names of the victims are not being released.

So far, several witnesses who have been interviewed are being “cooperative,” HPS said.

Investigators are asking any other witnesses or anyone else with information about this incident to contact Det. Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.