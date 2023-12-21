SIU investigating after Toronto cop shoots less-lethal firearm at man in west end

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of a Toronto police officer who fired their less-lethal firearm at a 42-year-old man in the city’s west end Thursday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police responded to the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road, south of Dundas Street West, at around 3:40 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was threatening passersby.

According to Toronto police, the man was holding sticks.

When officers arrived, they deployed conducted energy weapons at him. The SIU said one of the officers then discharged a less-lethal firearm at the man.

Shortly after, he was arrested and taken to the hospital for assessment. The SIU said the man was not injured.

“The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal weapon, which is classified as a firearm,” the watchdog said in a news release Thursday evening.

It noted that under the SIU Act, a firearm is a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet, or other projectile can be discharged and capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, including video or photos, to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.