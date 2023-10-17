Toronto

    • SIU investigating after suspects and officers injured in Pickering collision

    Two suspects and multiple Durham police officers have been injured in a collision on a residential street which is now being investigated by Ontario’s police watchdog.

    Durham police said the collision happened in the area of Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail, near Whites Road and Sheppard Avenue, Tuesday morning.

    Three suspects are in custody, police said, and two of them have been transported to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

    More than one officer sustained minor injuries in the collision as well, Durham police said, though they could not immediately provide an exact number.

    Images from the scene showed a police cruiser with extensive front-end damage several feet away from a damaged sedan resting next to a tree on someone’s front lawn.

    Officials have not provided any details so far as to why the suspects were being pursued, or how the collision unfolded.

    The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident which results in a death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault.

