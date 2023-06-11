SIU investigating after police fire gun on Toronto street during alleged car theft
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a TPS officer discharged their firearm in the west end of Toronto Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area of College Street and Roxton Road, just east of Ossington Avenue, just before noon on Sunday for reports that a vehicle had been stolen.
After arriving on the scene, police arrested two suspects and in doing so, an officer discharged their firearm, police said in a tweet.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Toronto police said they couldn’t provide any further details at this time, including whether the suspects had been charged.
A witness at the scene told CTV News Toronto they heard at least four gunshots in quick succession before a car chase ensued between police and a private vehicle.
One of the cars presumed to be involved in the chase, a Cadillac, is currently cordoned off at the intersection of Bloor Street and Havelock Avenue, just east of Dufferin Street, with what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield, according to witness testimony. Police have not confirmed if this vehicle belongs to the involved suspects.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the SIU for more information.
This is a developing story. More to come…
